Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to get Android Pie update in August

By now, you would know that Samsung is prepping to launch three new smartphones in the Galaxy M series in India on January 28. Already, two smartphones in the series have been confirmed by online listings and other speculations. Now, it is likely that these smartphones will get the Android Pie update later this year.

As per the Samsung Members app, the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 are likely to get the Android Pie update in August this year. This reveals that these phones will be announced in the coming days with the Android Oreo OS.

SamMobile has spotted these upcoming Samsung smartphones in the Members app list. While these phones are expected to be launched with Android Pie out of the box, the lack of the latest iteration of the OS should be acceptable as these are budget smartphones. Moreover, it is interesting that the budget smartphones from the company will receive the update in the next few months. There are possibilities for the listing in the Members app to be a mere mistake as well.

Alleged pricing

Recently, we had reported that the alleged pricing of the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 are out. Going by the same, the Galaxy M10 is believed to be priced at Rs. 8,990 and the Galaxy M20 is likely to carry a price tag of Rs. 12,990. Already, we know that these smartphones will be available via Amazon and the official Samsung online shop starting from February 5.

Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 expected specifications

Based on the previous reports, the Galaxy M series smartphones will be the first ones to arrive with the Infinity-V display and a capacious battery. These phones are made at the Samsung manufacturing facility in Noida. The Galaxy M20 is likely to equip a 5000mAh battery and the Galaxy M10 is said to use a 3500mAh battery.

The Galaxy M10 is rumored to feature a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and use an Exynos 7870 SoC based on the 14nm process. This processor is likely to be teamed up with 2GB/3GB RAM. The other goodies of this device include a dual camera module at its rear with 13MP + 5MP camera.