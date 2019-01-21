Samsung Galaxy M20 leaked image shows dual-rear cameras and fingerprint sensor

By now, we know that the Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones will be launched in India on January 28. And, we have already come across a lot of reports suggesting the alleged specifications, pricing and design of these new devices. Now, a fresh report has revealed the alleged real-life image of the Galaxy M20 shedding light on its rear panel design.

Samsung Galaxy M20 image leak

As per the report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy M20 appears to feature a dual camera module with the two lenses stacked vertically at the top left corner of the smartphone's rear. In addition to this, the rear panel appears to feature a glass-like finish as seen on the Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+, the recent market entrants. Apart from the dual camera module, this image also shows the presence of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M20 rumors

When it comes to the rumors and speculations, this upcoming Samsung smartphone is claimed to be priced at Rs. 12,990. It is one of the three smartphones likely to be launched in the country next week. Going by the existing reports, this one is believed to feature the company's latest Infinity-U display that will offer a refreshed look to the smartphone.

The device is believed to get the power from an Exynos 7904 SoC and arrive with a dual camera module, which has a wide-angle lens. It is speculated to run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box but the chances of an update are bleak. The interesting aspect is that this device is believed to be fueled by a capacious 5000mAh battery but it remains to be seen if it will support fast charging or not.

Besides that, the Galaxy M20 is believed to rival the Chinese smartphones in this price range from players such as Xiaomi, Vivo, Honor and Oppo. Recent reports suggest that it will be available in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the other variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. As Amazon India has already teased these smartphones, we can expect the Galaxy M lineup to be exclusive to the online retailer.