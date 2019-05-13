ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy M40 India price hints at advanced features

    Samsung Galaxy M40 could be the most expensive smartphone in the lineup.

    By
    |

    Earlier this year, Samsung introduced three smartphones in the Galaxy M series - Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30. These are budget smartphones priced starting from Rs. 7,990 in the country. Recent reports have hinted that the company is in plans to add another model to the Galaxy M series with the launch of the M40.

    While we already know that the Galaxy M40 is in the making, a fresh report reveals that it could be launched in India soon. Interestingly, it also speculates the pricing of this upcoming Samsung smartphone.

    Samsung Galaxy M40 India price

    As per a recent IANS report, the Samsung Galaxy M40 will be launched in India early next month. And, it will be the most expensive offering to be launched in the M series with an anticipated cost of around of Rs. 25,000. Moreover, the report speculates that the smartphone will feature punch-hole display and use a Snapdragon SoC instead of the company's Exynos processor.

    Besides these, the smartphone is expected to feature triple rear cameras. And, the punch-hole on the front will house the selfie camera similar to the Galaxy S10 series resulting in an impressive screen space. If this happens to be true, then this device will be the most powerful offering in the Galaxy M series.

    Samsung Galaxy M40 rumored specifications

    As per previous leaks, the Galaxy M40 was spotted on the Geekbench listing revealing its key specifications. Going by the same, the smartphone carries the model number SM-M405F. The benchmark listing showed that the upcoming Samsung smartphone will get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM.

    Another report hinted that the smartphone will feature up to 128GB storage space. It is said to be fueled by a capacious 5000mAh battery to power its Super AMOLED display. The other aspects of this smartphone that are speculated include Android 9.0 Pie and support dual-band Wi-Fi (both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands).

     

    Monday, May 13, 2019, 20:34 [IST]
