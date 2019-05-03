Samsung Galaxy M40 Geekbench listing sheds light on key specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung Galaxy M40 could be launched soon, suggest recent leaks.

Earlier this year, Samsung launched the new lineup of smartphones under the Galaxy M series. As of now, there are three models in this lineup - Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up to unveil the fourth model to the lineup with the launch of the Galaxy M40.

We have already come across reports regarding the existence of the Galaxy M40. Back in April, the device cleared the Wi-Fi Alliance certification revealing some details. Also, there were claims that it will be launched with 128GB storage space and a capacious 5000mAh battery. The other specifications remained unclear at that time.

Samsung Galaxy M40 benchmark listing

In a recent development, the Samsung Galaxy M40 has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database with the model number SM-M405F. The benchmark listing has spilled the beans regarding its specifications. Going by the same, the device might arrive with a Snapdragon 675 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM. It is also listed to run Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Going by the benchmark listing spotted by NashvilleChatterClass, this upcoming Samsung smartphone has managed to score 2350 points in the single-core test and 6410 points in the multi-core test.

Galaxy M40 rumored specifications

As mentioned above, the Galaxy M40 is believed to be launched with 128GB of default storage space. It is likely to sport a Super AMOLED display and get the power from a juicy 5000mAh battery. The device is believed to arrive with triple rear cameras similar to the Galaxy M30 but there is no clarity regarding the same. The Wi-Fi Alliance certification of the smartphone revealed that the device will run Android 9 Pie and support multi-mode WiFi support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands.

Though there are speculations regarding the Samsung Galaxy M40, there is no official word from the company. We can expect it to be a bestseller similar to the other devices in the lineup. And, we can expect it to be priced reasonably as it could compete against the Chinese rivals. If it is launched with a triple-camera module at its rear, it can be a rival to the Realme 3 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro in the country.