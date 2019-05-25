Samsung Galaxy M40, Galaxy A10s tipped to launch in India soon News oi-Vivek Galaxy M40 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC

A new report suggests that Samsung is all set to launch at least two new mid-tier smartphones in India in the next few weeks. The first one is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy M40, whereas, the second device is likely to be the Samsung Galaxy A10s.

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is expected to be the most expensive M series smartphone from Samsung, and the Galaxy A10s is speculated to an affordable iteration of the standard Galaxy A10, which was recently launched in India.

Here are the possible specifications and features for the Samsung Galaxy M40 and the Samsung Galaxy A10s, which are most likely to launch in the next few weeks.

Samsung Galaxy A10s

The Samsung Galaxy A10s will be available in multiple color options, including Blue, Green, and Black. According to the Geekbench benchmark listing, the Samsung Galaxy A10s will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 Octa-core chipset with 2 GB RAM. In terms of OS, the device will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom One UI skin on top.

Samsung Galaxy M40

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is expected to be the most expensive Galaxy M series smartphone and the first non-S series device to offer a punch hole display design. The smartphone will offer a 6.3-inch edge-to-edge OLED display with FHD+ resolution, and the smartphone will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, the same chipset that powers the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The smartphone is most likely to feature a triple rear-camera setup, similar to the one found on the Samsung Galaxy M30.

It is expected that the Samsung Galaxy M40 will run on Android 9 Pie with One UI skin on top. The device will feature a 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port, and it is most likely to retain the headphone jack.

