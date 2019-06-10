Samsung Galaxy M40 Teased Ahead Of June 11 Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has already announced three smartphones in the Galaxy M series earlier this year. Months after the launch, the company is speculated to be working on the fourth model in the series with the launch of the Galaxy M40. Lately, we have been coming across several reports regarding this upcoming smartphone and now there is a sort of an official confirmation regarding the device.

Already, some key features of the smartphone were confirmed by the company and other sources. And, the Galaxy M40 is all set to be announced on June 11 in India. While we are a day away from the unveiling of this smartphone, some of its details have been confirmed officially as the smartphone has been listed on Google's Android Enterprise Solutions Directory.

Apart from this, the Bollywood celebrity Disha Patani, the brand ambassador of the Galaxy M series smartphones has shared a video teaser on Instagram revealing some of its details. Also, she shows the front and back of the Galaxy M40 showing us what we can expect from the device.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Listing

The listing shows some key specifications of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. Besides the specs, it also shows a render of the Galaxy M40, which reveals interesting aspects. From the above sources, we get to know that the smartphone will use an octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC and 6GB RAM. The device is touted to deliver a super quick and ultra-smooth multitasking experience.

The design appears to indicate the presence of a dedicated Bixby button seen on the flagship models and the Infinity-O display panel, which is a punch-hole camera design. It is also seen to have triple cameras at the rear of which the primary sensor is believed to be a 32MP module.

Samsung Galaxy M40 - Expected Price

Previous reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M40 will arrive with a Snapdragon 675 SoC and it was confirmed that this smartphone will be priced competitively under Rs. 20,000. Also, it was confirmed by Asim Warsi, Samsung India's Senior Vice President for Mobile Business that the device will have the Screen Sound technology, which will product audio vibrations from the display sans the conventional earpiece.

How Will Galaxy M40 Face The Challenge?

Well, the Galaxy M40 is all set to be launched in less than a week in India in the affordable market segment. Despite its expected pricing, the device will have features that we have been seeing in the Chinese offerings such as the ones from Xiaomi and Realme. Following a similar trend, the other Galaxy M series phone have become bestsellers, so we can expect the same from the Galaxy M40 as well.