New Samsung Galaxy M30 Variant On Cards – Could Have Slightly Better Specs

Earlier this year, Samsung came up with the Galaxy M series of affordable smartphones. These phones were launched as online exclusive devices and this strategy worked well for the company. As intended, the sales of these devices were impressive and these phones managed to find a place among the bestselling models.

Recently, Samsung launched the Galaxy M40 in India for Rs. 19,990 and it is yet to go on sale. Previously, it launched three models - Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30. Now, it looks like the company is working on an upgraded variant of the Galaxy M30. Well, it is touted to be a slightly different model and not a successor.

A New Galaxy M30 On Cards

As per a report by SamMobile, the company is prepping a new smartphone with the model number SM-M307F. This device is said to be a different variant of the device as the Galaxy M30 has the model number SM-M305F. Moreover, the report mentions that the company is working on new variants of the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70 carrying the model numbers SM-A507F and SM-A707F respectively. But there is no clarity regarding these devices.

What To Expect From New Samsung Galaxy M30?

We can expect the new Galaxy M30 to be a variant of the original M30, which is positioned below the Galaxy M40. It is expected to arrive with an improved camera and arrive with Android 9 Pie topped with One UI 1.1. Like the original device, this could also launched with 64GB and 128GB storage spaces. On the other hand, the previous generation model was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo and Samsung Experience 9.5.

If it is an upgraded variant, then we can expect this upcoming Samsung smartphone to feature a triple cameras at the rear as the original variant and the Galaxy M40. And, it might have an Infinity notch display of a kind to house the selfie camera. However, this a mere speculation and we need to wait for an official word regarding word regarding the same. Maybe we can expect better clarity regarding these in the coming weeks as further reports surface online.