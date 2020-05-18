Samsung Galaxy A11, Galaxy A41 Price And Availability Details Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After months of rumors and speculations, Samsung announced a slew of next-generation Galaxy A smartphones in March this year. The latest offerings include the Galaxy A11 and Galaxy A41 that were heavily rumored. At the time of launch, the company did not provide the pricing info but now the same has been revealed.

The Samsung Galaxy A11 comes as the sequel to the Galaxy A10 and bestows a punch-hole cutout. It has been launched in Red, Blue, White, and Black colors. On the other hand, the Galaxy A41 bestows a waterdrop notch and comes as the sequel to the Galaxy A40. The Galaxy A41 was announced online via a listing the Japanese carrier NTT DoCoMo's site in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White colors.

Samsung Galaxy A11 Price And Availability

Samsung Galaxy A11 has been launched in two variants - 2GB and 3GB RAM. As per the announced pricing, the Galaxy A11 will be available for THB 5199 (approx. Rs. 12,300) for the high-end variant. As of now, it can be purchased via the official Samsung online store in Thailand. For now, there is no word regarding the pricing of the 2GB RAM variant of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A41 Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A41 has been launched in a sole variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. It has been announced that the device will be priced at €299 (approx. Rs. 24,600). As per the announcement made by Samsung, the Galaxy A41 will be available for pre-order in the Netherlands. For now, there is no word regarding the pricing and availability of the device in the global markets.

What We Think

As of now, there is no word regarding the Indian availability of these new Samsung smartphones. While we are yet to get an official confirmation regarding the same, we can expect both the Samsung Galaxy A11 and Galaxy A41 to be quite successful in the Indian market similar to the other devices in the series.

