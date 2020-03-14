Samsung Discreetly Launches Galaxy A11 With Punch-Hole Display, 4000mAh Battery News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung has silently announced the Galaxy A11 on its website. In December last year, Samsung rolled out the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 in Vietnam. Now, features of the Samsung Galaxy A11 have surfaced online and it looks like one of the most affordable smartphones developed by the South Korean brand.

Samsung Galaxy A11 Launched

Some of the features packed on the Samsung Galaxy A11 include a punch-hole display with a 6.4-inch LCD panel and an Infinity-O design. The smartphone offers an HD+ 720 x 1560 pixels resolution. The punch-hole design houses an 8MP selfie camera.

Currently, Samsung hasn't updated the details about the processor powering the Galaxy A11. But we do know that the smartphone will be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core chipset. There are two variants on the Samsung Galaxy A11, one with 2GB RAM and the other 3GB. There's an internal storage of 32GB for both models that can further be expanded via a microSD card slot.

The rear panel of the smartphone appears to be made of polycarbonate material. There's a triple camera setup packed on the upper-left corner at the back. Camera details include a 13MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Samsung has also placed an LED flash in the back panel.

Samsung Galaxy A11 Features

Other details of the Samsung Galaxy A11 include a 4,000 mAh battery with a 15W fast charging support. There is also a fingerprint reader placed in the back panel for security enhancement. Plus, Samsung notes that the Galaxy A11 supports facial recognition for unlocking the system. The smartphone comes with 161.4 x 76.3 x 8.0mm dimensions and it weighs 177 grams.

The new entry-level smartphone is available in black, white, red, and blue shades. Many details haven't been revealed yet. We still don't know the price of the Samsung Galaxy A11 and when it will be available. The company notes that the color variants will differ depending on the carrier and the market of sale.

Best Mobiles in India