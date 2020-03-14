Coronavirus Effect: Samsung’s Free Smartphone Sanitization Service Coming Soon To India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As the coronavirus outbreak is spreading rapidly across the world, several industries have been impacted. The governments are also taking up measures to prevent the infection and contain the same in those who have been affected. WHO (World Health Organization) and other health advisories have also come up with preventive measures to stay safe during the outbreak.

While there are preventive steps such as washing hands frequently and others, it is also important to keep our daily drivers such as smartphones and other gadgets clean from bacteria and germs. We have already seen a few steps to follow to clean our gadgets during the virus outbreak. Taking the same to the next level, Samsung has come up with a new program called 'Galaxy Sanitising Service'.

There are possibilities for our smartphones and other gadgets that we use on a daily basis to attract bacteria and germs. So, during the ongoing concerns regarding coronavirus, it is important to sanitize them and keep them clean.

Samsung Smartphones Sanitising Service Launched

Detailing on the Samsung Galaxy Sanitising Service, it has been launched in 19 countries to help users clean up and sanitize their Samsung phones as well as other devices. What's interesting is that the company is offering the service free of cost. This initiative from Samsung is quite essential given the ongoing fears regarding the novel coronavirus.

As of now, the Samsung Galaxy Sanitisation Service is available in 19 countries such as Denmark, Finland, Croatia, Chile, Argentina, Republic of Korea, Japan, Peru, Pakistan, Norway, Malaysia, New Zealand, Russia, Poland, Sweden, Spain, Vietnam, Ukraine, and the United States. The company is expected to bring the service to 25 more countries including India.

What Does Samsung Do?

The smartphone sanitization facility will be provided via the company's service centers and Experience Centers. Besides smartphones, the service will also be provided to sanitize the Galaxy Watch models and Buds truly wireless earbuds. As per the company, it has sourced the UV-C sanitizing devices from third-party firms. Eventually, the effectiveness of the process could vary from one market to the other.

It has been confirmed that the process has been selected after trying the same extensively. And, the company claims that the UV-C devices that are used for the sanitizing purpose will not affect the performance or other aspects of the devices that are subjected to cleaning in any way. However, Samsung does not guarantee the same on subjecting the devices to a private UV sanitisation device at home.

