    Samsung Galaxy A11 Key Specs Leak: 6.4-Inch Display, 13MP Camera And More

    By
    |

    Among the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones, the Galaxy A11 is being highly rumored. We have come across several leaks regarding the device from time to time. Now, further details regarding the smartphone have been leaked online via a report in association with a tipster.

    Samsung Galaxy A11 Key Specs Leak

     

    As per 91mobiles along with Ishan Agarwal, the Samsung Galaxy A11 is said to flaunt a triple-camera setup at its rear, a punch-hole display for the selfie camera, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. In addition to these, the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone have also been revealed.

    Samsung Galaxy A11 Details Revealed

    Samsung Galaxy A11 is believed to be launched in India carrying model number SM-A115. The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.4-inch LCD display with no details regarding its resolution and aspect ratio. The device could arrive with Android 10 topped with One UI out-of-the-box.

    For imaging, the Galaxy A11 is believed to feature a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor. The details regarding the other two sensors remain unknown but it is likely to feature an 8MP selfie camera. And, a 4000mAh battery is believed to fuel the device from within.

    Going by previous leaks, the Galaxy A11 is likely to feature 128GB of RAM, a polycarbonate build and standard connectivity features such as a 4G LTE, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi.

    Other Galaxy A Smartphones

    Besides the Galaxy A11, Samsung is reportedly working on a couple of other smartphones such as Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41. The Galaxy A31 is believed to be powered by a 5000mAh battery and the same was confirmed by a certification website. The Galaxy A41 is likely to get the power from a 3500mAh battery along with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB ROM. And, it is believed to feature a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC.

     

    Both these smartphones likely on cards are said to arrive with Android 10 topped with Samsung's One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. And, the other aspects include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and different RAM and storage configurations.

    Friday, February 28, 2020, 14:21 [IST]
