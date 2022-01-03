Samsung Galaxy A12 Gets Price Cut In India: Here’s The New Cost News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy A13 5G smartphone in India. It was recently hinted by reports that the company could launch two devices - the Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A33 5G in the country. As the latest offering is nearing its launch, the company appears to have slashed the cost of the Galaxy A12.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Price Cut

Well, the Samsung Galaxy A12 was available in India in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. Notably, the base variant received a price cut that has taken its cost down from Rs. 13,999 to Rs. 12,999. Likewise, the high-end variant with 6GB RAM has also witnessed a price cut taking its cost down from Rs. 16,499 to Rs. 15,499. Going by the same, both the variants of the smartphone have received Rs. 1,000 price cut.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Specifications

To recap on specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A12 makes use of a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. The screen has a resolution of 1600 x 720 and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Galaxy A12 gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is teamed up with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It is accompanied by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. Also, there is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB of additional storage space.

Moving on to the rear panel, the Samsung Galaxy A12 features a square-shaped module at the left corner with a 48MP primary lens with an f/2.0 aperture. The additional aspects of the camera department include a 5MP secondary wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. There is a waterdrop notch at the front with a 5MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Running the older version of Android OS topped with One UI 2.5, the Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security, connectivity features such as 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual-SIM and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone with support for 15W fast charging tech.

