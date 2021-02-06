Samsung Galaxy A12 India Launch Slated For Next Week News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

While many Samsung smartphones have been rumored to be launched sometime soon. One of the devices is the Samsung Galaxy M12, which is a budget smartphone that is all set to be unveiled soon. Recently, the company unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s in the European markets in back in November 2020.

After almost two months, it looks like the Galaxy A12 smartphone with a quad-camera setup and an enormous battery capacity is all set to make its way into the Indian market as early as next week.

Samsung Galaxy A12 India Launch Imminent

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy A12 has received the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification. Since then, the launch of this smartphone in India is being heavily talked about. Now, it looks like the launch is slated for next week as per a MySmartPrice report citing Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A12 is all set to be quite similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy M12 with the key differences being the use of a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset in the former and Android 10 topped One UI 2.x in the former. On the other hand, the latter makes use of an Exynos 850 SoC with Android 11 topped with One UI Core 3.0. Besides this, both smartphones have different patterns on the rear panels.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Specifications

As the other aspects of the Samsung Galaxy A12 is identical to that of the Galaxy M12, here is recap of its specifications. Well, the Samsung Galaxy A12 will arrive with a 6.5-inch HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display and get the power from a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. It has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary wide-angle lens, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens and a fourth 2MP depth sensor.

The other aspects of the Samsung Galaxy A12 include standard connectivity aspects including dual-SIM 4G support, Bluetooth 5.0, single-band WiFi, and GPS. There will be a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port and standard sensors.

Expected Price In India

For now, there is no word regarding the storage configurations and pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A12. It looks like the Samsung smartphone will arrive in multiple configurations including 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB and color options such as Black, White, Blue, and Red.

