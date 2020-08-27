Samsung Galaxy A12 To Come With 64GB Storage: What Else To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung seems to be working on another budget-friendly phone called the Galaxy A12. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be rebranded A11 which was launched earlier this year. According to reports, the phone will not differ much from its predecessor model. It will come with some upgraded features.

Galaxy A12 Details

As per report via SamMobile, the Galaxy A12 will fall under entry-level price segment. The handset will carry a model number of model number SM-A125F. It will be available in two storage variants including to 32GB and 64GB, while the Galaxy A11 comes in a single 32GB storage variant.

In addition, the A12 is said to feature same LCD display as the A11. For battery, it is likely to pack larger battery. In terms of optics, it also expected to offer triple-rear camera module. There is no information regarding RAM variants and there will be a fingerprint scanner for security purpose.

It might come in Black, Blue, Red, and White color options. Apart from this, nothing is more known about the upcoming Galaxy A12. We can't comment on anything until the company confirms the features of the phone.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A11 comes with a 6.4-inch, HD+ display with a punch-hole cutout design. It is powered by the 1.8GHz octa-core processor. It is offered in two RAM variants including 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. There is also an additional storage expansion option via a microSD card (up to 512GB). The device packs a 4,000 mAh battery along with 15W fast charging. On the software front, it runs on Android 10 OS with OneUI custom on top.

The triple camera setup of the handset includes a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP secondary lens, and a 5MP sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP selfie shooter. For connectivity, it supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port. It is also available in Black, Blue, Red, and White color variants.

