Samsung Galaxy A12 With MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset Appears On Geekbench News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy A12 launch could take place soon. The handset has recently spotted on Geekbench, detailing some features. Earlier, a report suggested the features of the phone will not differ much from its predecessor Galaxy A11. Besides, the smartphone has also received the NFC certification. The Geekbench listing reveals that the phone has made a score of 169 in a single-core and 1001 in multi-core tests. Let's take a look at the Galaxy A12 features and other available details.

Everything We Know So Far About Samsung Galaxy A12

The Samsung Galaxy A12 has made its appearance with model number SM-A125F on Geekbench listing. The phone is also listed to come with the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with a clock speed of 2.3GHz. Software-wise, the handset is likely to run on Android 10 OS.

Coming to the front, the phone is said to sport an LCD panel. Further, the phone is believed to come with 3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage configurations. In terms of the optics, the Samsung Galaxy A12 is also expected to feature a triple-rear lens like its predecessor.

However, the resolution of the sensor is still under wraps. As it is expected to be unveiled as an entry-level phone, Samsung might use the same camera setup on the upcoming handset as the Galaxy A11. As per the previous report, the Galaxy A12 will pack a bigger battery than the Galaxy A11.

However, the exact battery capacity is yet to be revealed. To recall, its predecessor packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 15W charging technology.

Moreover, the Galaxy A12 is said to come in Black, White, Red, and Blue colors. As of now, we have this much details about the Samsung Galaxy A12. However, we can expect to get more information from the company on the same as the launch approaches.

