Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy A23 4G Launched In India; Price Starts From Rs. 14,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After some rumors, Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy A13 4G and Galaxy A23 4G smartphones in India. Both smartphones are priced under Rs. 20,000 and will come as a rival to the affordable smartphones from brands such as Redmi, Realme, Oppo, and Vivo. Let's take a look at the other details from here.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy A23 4G Price

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G has been launched in three storage configurations. The base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space is priced at Rs. 14,999. The mid-variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space is priced at Rs. 15,999 and the high-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space is priced at Rs. 17,499.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A23 4G has been launched in two variants. The base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space is priced at Rs. 19,499. The mid-variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space is priced at Rs. 20,999.

Besides this, both the new Samsung smartphones have been launched in Black, Blue, Peach, and White color options.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy A23 4G Specs

The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G and Galaxy A23 4G smartphones have been launched with a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display with a FHD+ 1080p resolution. There is a waterdrop notch to house the 8MP front camera. At the rear, both the phones have a similar quad-camera setup. This camera arrangement comprises a 50MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide secondary lens, and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots. The Galaxy A23 camera arrangement supports OIS.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A13 4G uses an Exynos 850 SoC. On the other hand, the Galaxy A23 4G uses a Snapdragon 680 SoC. There are multiple storage variants as detailed above.

Both these new Samsung smartphones make use of a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. However, these phones are bundled with a 15W fast charger in the box. Other aspects of these new phones from the stable of Samsung include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and connectivity aspects such as dual SIM, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth support. The duo runs Android 12 topped with OneUI 4.1.

