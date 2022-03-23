Samsung Galaxy A23, Galaxy A13 India Launch Could Be Imminent News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones was released in India earlier this month. After the same, it looks like the company is preparing to release a slew of Galaxy A series smartphones. Recently, the company unveiled the Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A33 5G smartphones. Now, it is tipped to be all set to release new devices in the lineup.

As per the fresh information from the well-known tipster Mukul Sharma, the company is all set to release two new phones in the Galaxy A series in India. These upcoming Samsung smartphones are tipped to be the Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13. Here's what we can expect from these smartphones from Samsung's stable.

Samsung Galaxy A23 Expected Specs

Going by the tipster's claim, the Samsung Galaxy A23 Indian variant is tipped to arrive with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display. The smartphone is likely expected to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor alongside a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology.

This processor could be teamed up with multiple storage configurations including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space. Also, it is tipped to support up to 8GB of virtual RAM.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy A23 is expected to feature a quad-camera setup at its rear. This camera setup is likely to include a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 5MP secondary camera sensor, a 2MP tertiary camera sensor and a 2MP fourth sensor. The device is all set to arrive with an 8MP selfie camera sensor within the cutout on the screen.

Samsung Galaxy A13 Expected Specs

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is likely heading to India will arrive with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display. The device could be equipped with an Exynos 850 chipset and a 5000mAh battery along with 15W charging support.

The Galaxy A13 could arrive in three configurations such as 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is speculated to get virtual RAM support up to 6GB.

For imaging, the Galaxy A13 might use a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 5MP secondary camera sensor, a 2MP tertiary camera sensor and a 2MP fourth sensor. The device is all set to arrive with an 8MP selfie camera sensor within the cutout on the screen.

