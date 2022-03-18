Can Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Compete Against Apple iPhone SE 3? News oi-Vivek

Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G is finally official. This is sort of a mid-range 5G smartphone from the company which tends to hit a balance between affordability and practicality. In the US, the base model of the Galaxy A53 5G with 128GB of internal storage costs $449, which makes it slightly cheaper than the base model of the iPhone SE 3.

Although the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the Apple iPhone SE 3 almost cost the same in the US, these are completely different smartphones. While the Galaxy A53 5G is a modern-looking smartphone with a quad-camera setup and punch hole 120Hz OLED display, the iPhone SE 2 looks dated with a big chin on the top and bottom with a 720p display and single camera at the back.

Advantages Of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G definitely has an upper hand in almost every aspect when compared to the iPhone SE 3. The Galaxy A53 5G is a much bigger smartphone with a high-resolution 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On top of that, the phone also comes with a bigger 5,000 mAh battery and is likely to deliver better battery life.

As mentioned before, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G also has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, 5MP depth camera, and a 5MP macro camera. The base model also offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Even when it comes to software, the company has confirmed that the Galaxy A53 5G will get major software updates for four years, and security patches for five years, which is similar to what Apple offers to the iPhone SE 3. Overall, the Galaxy A53 5G outperforms the Apple iPhone SE 3 in almost every aspect.

Advantages Of iPhone SE 3

There is one clear advantage and its the chip. The iPhone SE 3 is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC, which is the most powerful smartphone processor from Apple and is leaps and bounds ahead of the Exynos 1200, powering the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. This makes the iPhone SE 3 more powerful and it will age more gracefully when compared to the Galaxy A53 5G.

So, Should You Get Galaxy A53 5G Or iPhone SE 3

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the iPhone SE 3 are great devices and have their own pros and cons. However, you can get devices that are a lot better than the iPhone SE 3 or the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which costs a lot less than these devices and offers a better price to specifications ratio.

Even at around Rs. 30,000 price range, you can get phones like the Realme GT Neo 2, Xiaomi Mi 11X, and the iQOO 9 SE which offer better design and features when compared to the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or the Apple iPhone SE 3.

