Samsung Galaxy A13 5G To Be Most Affordable 5G Smartphone

As the 5G era is all set to go mainstream, many smartphone makers are gearing up to bring affordable 5G phones into the market. One such manufacturer is Samsung as it brings 5G access to a range of affordable Galaxy devices with each passing year.

Last year, Samsung announced the Galaxy A42 5G, which was the most affordable 5G smartphone back then. Earlier this year, it came up with yet another offering, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, which is the cheapest 5G-enabled smartphone as of now.

It looks like there will be an even more affordable smartphone in 2022. Well, the talk is about the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. Fresh information regarding this upcoming smartphone was shared by GalaxyClub.nl. The report notes that the new A series smartphone will be a sequel to the yesteryear model Samsung Galaxy A12 5G.

Most Affordable Samsung 5G Smartphone

As of now, nothing much is known about the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. The report notes that the device will carry the model number SM-A136B. Besides this, it is hinted to be priced under 200 euros as the Galaxy A22 5G was priced at 229 euros.

Given that the Galaxy A12 5G was launched in December 2020, we can expect Samsung to unveil the Galaxy A13, the next-generation cheapest 5G either by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: What To Expect?

Given that the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is the sequel to the Galaxy A12, we can expect it to arrive with relatively upgraded specifications. Notably, the Galaxy A12 flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display and gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor teamed up with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space.

For imaging, the device comes with a 48MP quad-camera setup at the rear and an 8MP selfie camera sensor. The lights are kept turned on with a 5000mAh battery alongside 15W fast charging support. Being the next-generation model, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is expected to feature a faster processor, higher RAM in the base version, and an improved display.

We can expect further information regarding the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G to hit the rumor mills in the months.

