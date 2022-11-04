Samsung Galaxy A14 5G India Launch Soon: How Will It Fare Against Galaxy A13 5G? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Samsung is in the process of adding its new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones expanding its portfolio in India. The series is expected to comprise at least two devices. The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G renders and specifications were leaked recently. Now, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G couldn't escape from the prying eyes of the leaksters. The device was spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website confirming its availability for India.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is expected to sport a similar design as the 4G model. So, without any further ado let's have a look at its design and see what's changed compared to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G.

How's The Galaxy A14 5G Compared To The Galaxy A13 5G?

The Galaxy A14 5G comes with incremental design changes compared to the Galaxy A13 5G. The major change appears to be the display notch, which is now a teardrop notch as opposed to the waterdrop notch of the Galaxy A13 5G. The bezels around the screen look slimmer now, especially the bottom chin. This could be an indication that the Samsung A14 5G might flaunt an AMOLED display as against the LCD panel of its predecessor.

The Galaxy A14 5G boasts a flat rear panel compared to the slightly curved panel of the Galaxy A13 5G. The sides are also flatter in comparison. Although the design changes are minimal, they enhance the handset's appeal quite a bit. The smartphone is devoid of a camera island and gets three circular rings that house the triple rear cameras. Expect little or no changes in the camera department. It is likely to carry the same 50MP primary sensor as before.

Over to the side, you can see the volume buttons and the power button. Whether it gets an in-display fingerprint sensor or a side-mounted one remains to be seen. The USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and 3.5mm audio jack are placed at the bottom of the device. The device was also spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website confirming that it will get dual-band 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi. The device might run on One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G was never launched in India. However, its successor the Galaxy A14 5G is confirmed to launch in India as it was spotted on the BIS website. This also suggests that the launch is imminent and might go official along with the Galaxy A14 4G in November 2022.

