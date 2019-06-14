Samsung Galaxy A20, A30 Price Axed Permanently Again By Rs. 1,500 In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Earlier this year, Samsung introduced its refreshed Galaxy A smartphone lineup with the launch of the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and the Galaxy A50 smartphones. The company then extended this series with the Galaxy A20, Galaxy A80, and the Galaxy A70. Now, the company has announced a permanent price cut on two of the Galaxy A smartphones in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30 Discount Offers:

The South Korean tech giant has slashed the prices of both the smartphones by up to Rs. 1,500 in India. The Samsung Galaxy A20 was launched with an initial price tag of Rs. 12,490 and had received a price cut last month. Now, the price of the device has been axed by Rs. 1,000 following which it can be purchased for Rs. 10,490.

The GalaxyA30 came with an original price label of Rs. 16,990 and has been discounted last month along with the A20. Now, the price of the mid-range smartphone has been axed once again by Rs. 1,500 in India. The company is offering the Galaxy A30 with the discounted price tag of Rs. 13,990.

The Galaxy A20 and the Galaxy A30 can be purchased with the discounted price tag at the online as well as offline retail stores. Interested users can visit the e-commerce platform Amazon to grab the smartphones with a reduced price. Both smartphones are available in black, blue, and red color options.

Samsung Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30 Specifications:

The Samsung Galaxy A20 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with HD+ resolution. The Galaxy A30 also features a 6.4-inch display, but with FHD+ resolution. There is a waterdrop style notch for the selfie camera on both the devices.

While the Galaxy A20 runs on an Exynos 7884 SoC, the Galaxy A30 is powered by an Exynos 7904 chipset. The former comes with 3GB+ 32GB configuration, the later comes with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

For optics, there is a dual lens setup on both the devices. The Galaxy A20 comes with a 13MP+ 5MP sensors and the Galaxy A30 sports a 16MP+ 5MP lenses. Selfie snapper on both the devices includes an 8MP lens and a 16MP lens respectively. Both the devices are backed by a 4,000mAh battery unit.

