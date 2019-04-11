Samsung Galaxy A20e goes official with 15W fast charging support and dual rear cameras News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The processor onboard is Exynos 7884 which is accompanied by 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant recently reinvented its affordable smartphone lineup with the launch of Galaxy A series. The company has also officially merged its older Galaxy J smartphone series with the new Galaxy A lineup. The Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and the Galaxy A50 were the first smartphones to be launched in this series.

Samsung then launched the Galaxy A20 smartphone in India, which is another budget smartphone by the company. Now, a trimmed down variant of the Galaxy A20 called as Galaxy A20e has also been officially announced. The device has been announced in Poland and there is no word on its availability in the Indian or global markets.

Samsung Galaxy A20 key specifications and features:

The latest affordable offering by Samsung comes with a smaller display panel as compared to the standard Galaxy A20. While the Galaxy A20 sports a big 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display panel, the Galaxy A20e comes with a 5.8-inch IPS LCD display panel. The Infinity V display offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The notch up front packs an 8MP camera for video calling and selfies.

For photography, the dual rear camera setup features a 13MP primary lens that has an f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP ultra wide secondary sensor. The processor onboard is Exynos 7884 which is accompanied by 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 128GB using a 512GB microSD card. The battery used is a 3,000mAh unit which interestingly comes with 15W fast charging support.

