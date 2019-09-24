Samsung Galaxy A20s India Pricing Tipped Online News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Galaxy A20s is the latest affordable smartphone by Samsung that went official in Thailand, recently. Samsung has launched the device silently and is yet to launch it in the global market. In the latest developments, the Indian pricing of the device has been tipped online. Let's have a look at the details:

Samsung Galaxy A20s India Pricing And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A20s has been announced in two different configurations - 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage. A report from the 91Mobiles suggests Rs. 10,999 price tag for the 3GB RAM variant, while the 4GB model is said to be priced at Rs. 12,999.

While Samsung has not revealed any specific launch date, the Galaxy A20s is likely to be launched next month in the country. However, it remains to be seen on which platform it will go up for sale first (online or offline). The device might come in the same color options as in Thailand including black, blue, red, and green.

Samsung Galaxy A20s Specifications

The Galaxy A20s sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel that offers 720 x 1560 pixels HD+ resolution. It comes with an Infinity-V notch (v-shaped) for the selfie camera. The device falls in line with the latest trend of triple-lens camera setup.

The sensors include a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor (120-degree FoV), and a 5MP tertiary depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8MP sensor upfront with f/2.0 aperture.

Under the hood, the device gets its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset clubbed with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB). In the software department, it comes loaded with Android Pie OS based on One UI interface.

It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and features USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack. The unit runs on a 4,000 mAh battery unit with 15W fast charging.

