Samsung Galaxy A20s Announced With Triple Rear Cameras

Samsung Galaxy A20s has been unveiled silently by the company. The global launch is all set to take place in the coming days after its launch in select South-East Asian countries such as the Philippines and Malaysia. It is the sequel to the Galaxy A20 and comes with triple cameras and other aspects seen in the Galaxy A series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A20s Expected Price In India

Samsung is yet to reveal the pricing of the Galaxy A20s. However, the device is priced at 6490 Thai Baht (approx. Rs. 15,000) for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. This makes us believe that the Galaxy A20s will be priced similarly in India. The device has been launched in blue, green, black and red color options and a 3D plastic back with gradient finish.

Samsung Galaxy A20s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A20s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC based on 14nm platform with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space along with expandable storage support up to 512GB.

Running Android 9 Pie topped with Samsung One UI. There are triple rear cameras with 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash, 8MP secondary 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP tertiary depth sensor along with Live Focus to adjust the bokeh effect. It comes with an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy A20s is packed with connectivity aspects including Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, Dual 4G VoLTE, a USB Type-C port, and GPS. It is fueled by a 4000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. Like many other affordable smartphones, this Samsung smartphone also comes with dedicated dual SIM and microSD card slots.

What We Think

Samsung Galaxy A20s is one of the affordable smartphones from the company. We are yet to know the pricing of this smartphone in the country, but we know that the device will be launched in the coming days. And, like the other devices in this lineup, we can expect the Galaxy A20s to be quite successful.

