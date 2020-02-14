Samsung Galaxy A20s With 4GB RAM Receives Price Cut News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is constantly hitting the tech headlines for slashing the cost of its existing smartphones. Well, the latest news regarding the price is related to the Galaxy A20s. This smartphone has received a price similar to the other devices in the series including Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s and others.

The 4GB RAM variant of the Samsung Galaxy A20s has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000. After the discount, the device is available for Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB variant instead of its earlier pricing of Rs. 13,999.

Notably, this new pricing is reflected on the official Samsung online store as well as the online retailer Amazon India. The well-known Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom claims that the offline stores will also sell the Galaxy A20s at the revised pricing.

Samsung Galaxy A20s Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A20s boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The device gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC teamed up with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is an option to expand the internal storage space up to 512GB using a microSD.

For imaging, the Galaxy A20s features a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP tertiary depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone flaunts an 8MP front camera with face unlock. The Samsung smartphone is supported by a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The device comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos surround sound technology and more.

What We Think

Given that the Samsung Galaxy A20s has received a price cut, which makes it even more affordable we can expect the device to lure buyers and sell well in the country. However, at a time with rival devices such as Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5, and many others come with FHD+ displays, the Galaxy A20s comes with HD+ screen. And, some of these devices even have a quad-camera setup.

