Samsung Galaxy A20s Receives Price Cut: Now Available At Rs. 10,999

In order to clear its inventory, Samsung has reduced the prices of its existing smartphones. The company has reportedly reduced the prices of its Samsung Galaxy A20s smartphone to Rs. 10,999. The 32GB variant was priced at Rs. 11,999 earlier. Which means buyers can save Rs. 1,000.

However, there is no discount on the 4G RAM + 64GB storage variant and it will be available at Rs. 13,999 as earlier. The smartphones are available at its Opera House, e-commerce portal, and eShop. It is available in three colors i.e Blue, Black, and Green. However, Flipkart and Amazon are not showing this price cut on their website. But we can expect that these websites will revise the new pricing soon.

Samsung Galaxy A20s: Specifications And Features

The smartphone A20s run Android 9 Pie. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, dual-SIM slots, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Soc. It is powered with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage. It is expandable up to 512GB via a micro SD card. It is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery and supports 15W for fast charging.

On the imaging front, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup. It includes 13MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, and 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, you'll get an 8MP camera for selfies. On the connectivity front, it has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB Type-C 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and 4G VoLTE.

After this price cut, the smartphone will compete with Redmi Note 8 and Vivo U20. However, Redmi Note 8 is priced at Rs. 9,999. Whereas, the top-end variant is available at Rs. 12,999. On the other hand, many reports are surfacing online that claims the company is planning to launch an 8GB variant, which is likely to price at Rs. 13,999. The smartphone is likely to come with more storage options.

