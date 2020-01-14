ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy A20s Receives Price Cut: Now Available At Rs. 10,999

    By
    |

    In order to clear its inventory, Samsung has reduced the prices of its existing smartphones. The company has reportedly reduced the prices of its Samsung Galaxy A20s smartphone to Rs. 10,999. The 32GB variant was priced at Rs. 11,999 earlier. Which means buyers can save Rs. 1,000.

    Samsung Galaxy A20s Receives Price Cut: Now Available At Rs. 10,999

     

    However, there is no discount on the 4G RAM + 64GB storage variant and it will be available at Rs. 13,999 as earlier. The smartphones are available at its Opera House, e-commerce portal, and eShop. It is available in three colors i.e Blue, Black, and Green. However, Flipkart and Amazon are not showing this price cut on their website. But we can expect that these websites will revise the new pricing soon.

    Samsung Galaxy A20s: Specifications And Features

    The smartphone A20s run Android 9 Pie. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, dual-SIM slots, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Soc. It is powered with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage. It is expandable up to 512GB via a micro SD card. It is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery and supports 15W for fast charging.

    On the imaging front, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup. It includes 13MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, and 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, you'll get an 8MP camera for selfies. On the connectivity front, it has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB Type-C 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and 4G VoLTE.

    After this price cut, the smartphone will compete with Redmi Note 8 and Vivo U20. However, Redmi Note 8 is priced at Rs. 9,999. Whereas, the top-end variant is available at Rs. 12,999. On the other hand, many reports are surfacing online that claims the company is planning to launch an 8GB variant, which is likely to price at Rs. 13,999. The smartphone is likely to come with more storage options.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 21:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue