ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon, Flipkart Under CCI Radar For Allegedly Hurting Small Sellers, Preferential Treatment

    By
    |

    The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is ordering a wider probe on Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart. CCI has alleged violations of competition law, a major set back for the US-led e-retail giants operating in India. The review allegations note that the companies are promoting 'preferred sellers', which is affecting smaller sellers on the platform.

    Amazon, Flipkart Under CCI Radar For Violating Competition Law

     

    Amazon, Flipkart Under CCI Radar

    The complaint was lodged by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, a group representing small- and medium-sized businesses. According to the allegations, several Amazon and Flipkart promoted preferred sellers, with whom they were affiliated or controlled directly or indirectly.

    CCI has highlighted four alleged anti-competitive practices that include the exclusive launch of smartphones by the online retail firms; promoting preferred sellers on the website and app; deep discounting practices; and lastly, preferential treatment for some seller listings over others.

    Some offline retailers have further alleged that Amazon and Flipkart violate India's foreign investment rules. The massive discounts on the sites hurt smaller traders, reports Reuters. CCI expects the investigatory probe should complete within 60 days. Typically, such cases have extended for longer periods.

    Amazon, Flipkart Under CCI Radar For Violating Competition Law

    CCI notes that India is one of the fastest-growing markets globally. The country is the fastest-growing e-commerce market with revenue this year expected to reach $120 billion, triple its size in 2017, CCI notes. However, several issues are clouding the online market, which the government body aims to clear.

     

    What Amazon, Flipkart Say

    Both Amazon and Flipkart are willing to comply with the review. Flipkart says it is 'fully compliant' with all the laws of India and the company is reviewing the CCI order, says senior VP Rajneesh Kumar.

    Amazon, on the other hand said: "We welcome the opportunity to address allegations made about Amazon; we are confident in our compliance and will cooperate fully with the CCI." Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos is scheduled to visit the country for discussions with government officials this week, further hinting at the probe.

    Over the past couple of years, the Indian government has introduced stringent foreign investment rules. The CCI probe is the latest road bump for US-based companies and some allegations have been against both the companies.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news amazon flipkart
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 15:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue