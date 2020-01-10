ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Falkon Aerbook Launched Starting From Rs. 39,990

    By
    |

    Following the numerous announcements at the CES 2020, the e-commerce portal Flipkart has come up with laptops under its MarQ by Flipkart brand. The first laptop from the company dubbed Falkon Aerbook is designed to be lightweight and thin measuring 16.5mm in thickness and weighing as light as 1.26kg.

    Flipkart Falkon Aerbook Launched Starting From Rs. 39,990

     

    Flipkart states that the Falkon Aerbook has been launched after analyzing millions of customer reviews on its portal. The company claims to have studied the market and noticed a demand for sleek and affordable laptops. The e-commerce portal collaborated with Microsoft and Intel to keep its price affordable.

    Flipkart Falkon Aerbook Specifications

    Flipkart Falkon Aerbook flaunts a 13.3-inch FHD IPS display and gets the power from an Intel 8th Gen Core-5i processor. The processor is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD. Also, it comes with a dedicated SSD slot that enables expanding the storage space up to 1TB.

    The laptop from Flipkart's MarQ brand comes with a trackpad and supports multi-touch gestures. It gets the power from a 37Whr battery, which is claimed to deliver up to five hours of battery life. Flipkart also notes that it will provide free doorstep service support for over 10,000 pin codes.

    When it comes to features, the Flipkart Falkon Aerbook comes bundled with best-in-class features that will create a strong value proposition for customers. It will make it possible for everyone to compute.

    Flipkart Falkon Aerbook Price

    The first laptop from the brand, the Flipkart Falkon Aerbook is priced starting from Rs. 39,990. It will be available exclusively via the e-commerce portal from January 17. We can expect launch offers to be announced later to lure buyers.

    What We Think

    Given that the company touts to have researched the market intensively before launching the Flipkart Falkon Aerbook, we need to wait for the customer response on this device after it goes on sale next week. However, by collaborating with Microsoft and Intel that have great expertise in this segment, the company is claimed to have developed a laptop that can deliver superior performance and meet the needs of customers.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: flipkart laptops news
    Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 13:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue