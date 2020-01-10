Flipkart Falkon Aerbook Launched Starting From Rs. 39,990 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Following the numerous announcements at the CES 2020, the e-commerce portal Flipkart has come up with laptops under its MarQ by Flipkart brand. The first laptop from the company dubbed Falkon Aerbook is designed to be lightweight and thin measuring 16.5mm in thickness and weighing as light as 1.26kg.

Flipkart states that the Falkon Aerbook has been launched after analyzing millions of customer reviews on its portal. The company claims to have studied the market and noticed a demand for sleek and affordable laptops. The e-commerce portal collaborated with Microsoft and Intel to keep its price affordable.

Flipkart Falkon Aerbook Specifications

Flipkart Falkon Aerbook flaunts a 13.3-inch FHD IPS display and gets the power from an Intel 8th Gen Core-5i processor. The processor is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD. Also, it comes with a dedicated SSD slot that enables expanding the storage space up to 1TB.

The laptop from Flipkart's MarQ brand comes with a trackpad and supports multi-touch gestures. It gets the power from a 37Whr battery, which is claimed to deliver up to five hours of battery life. Flipkart also notes that it will provide free doorstep service support for over 10,000 pin codes.

When it comes to features, the Flipkart Falkon Aerbook comes bundled with best-in-class features that will create a strong value proposition for customers. It will make it possible for everyone to compute.

Flipkart Falkon Aerbook Price

The first laptop from the brand, the Flipkart Falkon Aerbook is priced starting from Rs. 39,990. It will be available exclusively via the e-commerce portal from January 17. We can expect launch offers to be announced later to lure buyers.

What We Think

Given that the company touts to have researched the market intensively before launching the Flipkart Falkon Aerbook, we need to wait for the customer response on this device after it goes on sale next week. However, by collaborating with Microsoft and Intel that have great expertise in this segment, the company is claimed to have developed a laptop that can deliver superior performance and meet the needs of customers.

