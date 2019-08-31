Samsung Galaxy A20s Wi-Fi Alliance Certification Suggests Imminent Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

A new Samsung 'A' series smartphone has been certified online. Called Galaxy A20s, the device comes as a variant of the Galaxy A20 which went official earlier this year. The device was recently spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website and after a nod from the Wi-Fi alliance; we can expect an imminent launch. Details are as follows:

Samsung A20s Clears Wi-Fi Alliance Certification Details:

The Samsung Galaxy A20s has been spotted with four different models on the Wi-Fi certification website. The device has been listed with model numbers SM-A207F, SMA207M/DS, SM-A207M, and SM-A2070. Notably, the 'DS' model is the one with dual-SIM support.

Going by the listing, the smartphone will likely support a single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. The handset will ship with Android Pie OS. It's also worth noting that another model, i.e, SM-A207F/DS was listed on Bluetooth SIG website. This indicates the company might introduce multiple variants of the device and at least two of them will offer dual-SIM support.

Besides, the listing indicates a budget smartphone in the making similar to its precursor. While Samsung has not revealed any official launch date, previous leaks suggested a launch in the second half of 2019. And with the latest developments, the device might see the light of day soon.

Highlight Features Offered By The Standard Galaxy A20:

The Samsung Galaxy A20 ships with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-V display with an HD+ resolution (720 x 1560 pixels). The handset offers a dual-camera module with a 13MP primary and a 5MP depth sensor. The waterdrop notch houses an 8MP snapper for selfies and video chats.

The unit runs on an Exynos 7884 chipset clubbed with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space which is expandable to up to 512GB. It ships with an Android Pie OS layered with One UI interface. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery supported by 15W fast charging.

What Do We Think Of The Upcoming Galaxy A20s:

The renders of the Galaxy A20s are still under the wraps and there is limited information available on the hardware. The smartphone might feature similar specifications as the Galaxy A20 such as a dual-camera setup, a big battery, and high-resolution FHD+ display. The pricing will be one of the major factors determining its success in India and it remains to be seen in which segment this handset will cater.

Best Mobiles in India