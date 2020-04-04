Samsung Galaxy A21 Renders Leak Complete Design Ahead Of Launch

While we expect the Samsung Galaxy A21 to be launched in the coming weeks, the renders of the smartphone have been leaked via a 360-degree video via the well-known tipster Evan Blass. This leak gives us a look at how the device might look like. Given that it will be the sequel to the Galaxy A20, we cannot expect the design to deviate a lot.

What's interesting is that the leaked render is in line with the design that we saw in one of the leaked case renders that emerged online back in late 2019.

Samsung Galaxy A21 Leaked Render

The marketing render of the upcoming Samsung smartphone shows that there could be a punch-hole camera cutout at the top left corner of the display. It appears to have narrow bezels at the sides and top and a considerably noticeable chin. Moving on to its rear, the Galaxy A21 seems to have a quad-camera setup with the four lenses arranged vertically at the top left corner and a fingerprint sensor.

In comparison, the Galaxy A20 features dual camera sensors at the rear. Given the recent combination of camera sensors used by the Galaxy A series smartphones, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy A21 to arrive with a primary sensor along with ultra-wide, macro, and depth sensors.

Samsung Galaxy A21 Rumored Specs

Previously, we have seen many reports regarding the Galaxy A21. The smartphone surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking platform last month revealing its key specifications. Going by the same, the smartphone will get the power from a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6765V (Helio P35) processor paired with 3GB RAM. It also reveals that the Galaxy A21 will run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Apart from this, the device is believed to arrive with a polycarbonate build, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a 4000mAh battery and more and Samsung's One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10. Contradictory reports point out at the presence of an Exynos 7904 SoC and a 5000mAh battery.

What We Expect

There is no official word regarding the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy A21. We can expect the device to be launched sometime soon but until then this leak has to be taken with a pinch of salt.