    Samsung Galaxy A21 Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specs

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy A21 is one of the upcoming smartphones that we have been coming across in rumor mills of late. Recent leaks have hinted that the Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31, and Galaxy A41 are on cards but there is no clarity regarding when we can expect these phones to see the light of the day.

    In the meantime, the Galaxy A21 has been spotted on the benchmarking database Geekbench revealing some of its key specifications. The listing spotted by Nashville Chatterclass reveals the processor, RAM and software details of the upcoming Samsung smartphone.

    This leak follows the leaked render of the Galaxy A21 that revealed its design clearly. Well, the leaked render of the Galaxy A21 showed the presence of a physical fingerprint sensor, a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner, and a quad-camera setup clearly.

    Samsung Galaxy A21 Geekbench Listing

    Talking about the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A21 seems to carry the model number SM-A215U. As per the listing, the device has managed to score 782 points and 3996 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

    Furthermore, the benchmark listing reveals that the smartphone will get the power from a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6765V (Helio P35) processor paired with 3GB RAM. It also reveals that the Galaxy A21 will run Android 10 out-of-the-box. As of now, there is no word regarding its cameras, display size, battery capacity, etc.

    Samsung Galaxy A21 Rumored Specifications

    From the existing reports, the Samsung Galaxy A21 is believed to feature a polycarbonate build as it will be an affordable offering. From the leaked render, it is seen that there will be a volume rocker and power button at the right and a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

    Word is that the device could feature a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. However, there are contradictory speculations hinting at the presence of a capacious 5000mAh battery. Only when the company takes the wraps off the Samsung Galaxy A21, we can get to know the final specifications of the device.

    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 11:48 [IST]
