Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5000mAh Battery On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy A21s is believed to be one of the upcoming smartphones in the Galaxy A 2020 series. As of now, nothing much is known about the smartphone except for a few leaked specifications. Now, a leaked picture of what appears to be the device's battery emerged online revealing further details about the smartphone.

As per the leak surfaced on Russian parts supplier Naviglon, the Galaxy A21s will arrive with a massive 5000mAh battery that seems to be a trend seen in Samsung smartphones these days. The battery seems to carry the model number EB-BA217ABY, which coincides with SM-A217F hinting that it could be the Galaxy A21s.

Notably, the listing on SafetyKorea database shows that the battery and the dimensions of the same. The photo is not too clear making it tough to find out the capacity that is printed on the battery. However, the parts supplier has listed the same as Samsung Galaxy A21s SM-A217F/DS EB-BA217ABY 5000mAh. But what needs to be noted that SafetyKorea database shows two listings with the model number with different images on different dates.

Samsung Galaxy A21s: What To Expect

From the existing reports, the Samsung Galaxy A21s seems to arrive with a 2MP macro camera sensor. There is no word regarding the camera arrangement at the rear of this smartphone. But it is believed to have 32GB/64GB storage space and arrive with Black, Red, Blue, and White color options.

Talking about the Galaxy A21s, this smartphone is believed to be a part of the Galaxy A21 series. The latter is believed to arrive with a quad-camera setup at its rear and a punch-hole design. The rear camera module is likely to comprise a macro sensor and dual-LED flash. Also, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is seen on the device.

Though the leaks and speculations give us an idea of what we can expect from the Samsung Galaxy A21 series in terms of design and specifications, we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the same for further details. To add to this, there is no confirmation regarding the launch date of the Galaxy A21s.

