Samsung Galaxy A21 Case Renders Leak: Triple Rear Cameras, Gradient Back And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy A21, which is one of the next-generation Galaxy A series smartphones is likely to be launched in 2020 has hit the headlines today. The case renders of the smartphone have been leaked showing the alleged design of the device.

Samsung Galaxy A21 Design Leaks

As per the leaked case renders revealed by Slashleaks, the Samsung Galaxy A21 is believed to flaunt thin bezels as we have seen on the Galaxy A20. The smartphone appears to have a waterdrop-style notch on top as a part of the Infinity-V display similar to the one we have seen on the Galaxy M10s and Galaxy A20s. Even the newly announced Galaxy A01 has such a panel of 5.7 inches.

Moving on to its rear, the Galaxy A21 renders suggest that the smartphone will arrive with a triple-camera system at its rear with the three sensors arranged vertically at the top left corner with an LED flash unit. It seems to have a physical fingerprint sensor as well. And, we can see the presence of a gradient back panel and a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom edge.

What We Think

As of now, Samsung has not revealed any official word regarding the Galaxy A21. Based on the previous reports, we get to know that the smartphone will be a part of the Galaxy A 2020 series. Notably, this series will comprise of models such as the Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, and Galaxy A81. And, two models such as the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 have already been unveiled and will be released early in 2020.

Given that the Galaxy A21 will the sequel to the Galaxy A20, we can expect it to be an entry-level offering from the company. However, there is no official word regarding this smartphone and we cannot come to any conclusion based on leaks and speculations. Samsung could be in plans to bring some surprise with the next-generation Galaxy A smartphones.

