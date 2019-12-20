Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Unveiled With Android 10, Quad Rear Cameras News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Putting an end to the numerous leaks and speculations, Samsung has taken the wraps off two of its next-generation Galaxy A smartphones at an event in Vietnam today. Well, the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 have been unveiled by the company. Both these smartphones have a similar design with Android 10 topped with Samsung One UI 2.0, an Infinity-O display and other highlights.

Samsung Galaxy A51 has been launched in Prism Crush Black, Blue, White, and Pink. It is priced at 7,990,000 VND (approx. Rs. 24,500) for the 6GB RAM variant. The device will be up for pre-order from December 16 and will go on sale from December 27 in Vietnam. As of now, there is no word regarding global availability.

Those who pre-order the Galaxy A51 will get the Samsung C&T ITFIT A08C wireless Bluetooth headset and a Samsung 10000mAh power bank. As of now, the Galaxy A71 has been launched in Prism Crush Black, Pink, Blue, and Silver colors. The pricing and availability details of this device remain unknown.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 bestows a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, the device makes use of an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor based on the 10nm process along with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space.

The smartphone feature dedicated dual SIM card slots and a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB. Connectivity-wise, there is dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Galaxy A51 comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack among other features.

A 4000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging technology touted to provide 3 hours of talk, 3 hours of video playback, and 10 hours of music listening in just 10 minutes of charging.

For imaging, it has a quad-camera module at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash, a 12MP secondary 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP tertiary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a fourth 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, it makes use of a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Specifications

When it comes to the Galaxy A71, this smartphone is fitted with a relatively larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a similar resolution and aspect ratio as its smaller kin.

The hardware aspects of this smartphone comprise an octa-core Snapdragon 730 processor with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB of storage space that can be expanded up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card. Samsung Galaxy A71 is fueled by a 4000mAh battery with a faster 25W fast charging support.

On the imaging front, the quad-camera module at the rear comes with a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash, 12MP secondary 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP tertiary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP fourth macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera and connectivity aspects of the Galaxy A71 are identical to those of the Galaxy A51.

Best Mobiles in India