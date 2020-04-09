Just In
Samsung Galaxy A21 With Quad-Camera, Android 10 Goes Official
It seems that Samsung doesn't want to rest its horses as the company is launching smartphones consistently in its Galaxy A series. The company recently launched three devices including the Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A51 5G, and the Galaxy A41. It hasn't been a week since these smartphones have gone official and now the company has added another budget device in this series. The latest one to join the bandwagon is the Galaxy A21.
Samsung Galaxy A21 Hardware And Software Details
The Samsung Galaxy A21 has debuted as the successor of the Galaxy A20 in the US. The device has been launched just after it cleared its certification from Wi-Fi Alliance in the country. Starting with the display, the device is announced with an Infinity-O display measuring 6.5-inches. The punch-hole as suggested by the leaks is placed on the top-left corner.
The processor powering the device is currently not revealed. However, the smartphone has been announced with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The handset supports up to 512GB microSD card. Software-side is handled by the Android 10 OS which is topped with the One UI 2.0 skin.
The device features four rear cameras that comprise a 16MP primary sensor. The setup is completed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and another 2MP sensor for depth mapping. The punch-hole upfront stores a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.
At the rear, there is an oval-shaped fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The device offers standard connectivity options such as a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The device will use a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging for backup.
Samsung Galaxy A21 Official Price And Sale Dates
The Samsung Galaxy A21 has been priced at $249 which is somewhere around Rs. 19,000 in India. There is no specific date announced for its sale, but it will hit the stores in the US this summer. We are yet to get details on its arrival in the Indian market and will keep you posted on the same.
