Samsung Galaxy A21s Full Design And Specifications Surface Online

Samsung has been proactive this year in terms of smartphone launches and has already introduced a bunch of smartphones in its 'A' and 'M' series. Off late, the Galaxy A21s has been visiting the leaks factory consistently. The upcoming handset is said to be another mid-range device that could arrive as a successor to the Galaxy A21 that debuted recently. A new leak is now doing rounds online revealing the renders and full specifications of the Galaxy A21s.

Samsung Galaxy A21s Leaked Renders And Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A21s' leaked render reveals a punch-hole display design with the camera cut-out positioned on the top-left corner. The bezels on the sides are thin, however, the top and the chin are slightly thick. Moving to the rear, the device is seen with a single tone gradient rear panel and two different shades, i.e, white and blue.

The rear panel sports a quad-camera setup which is in L-shape and placed inside a rectangular module. The recently launched Galaxy A51 and some other new releases by the company feature a similar rear camera design. There is also an oval-shaped fingerprint scanner on the back panel for security.

The power key is placed just below the volume keys on the right panel. We can't make out the positioning of the USB Type-C port and the 3.5 mm headphone jack. However, we can expect them to be placed at the bottom panel.

Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy A21s, will arrive with the octa-core Exynos 850 processor. This is a new mid-range processor by Samsung which has eight cores and a clock speed of 2.0GHz. The device is said to arrive with 3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal memory and also support an external microSD card. It might ship with Android 10 OS.

For photography, the rear panel will pack a 48MP primary sensor which will be aided by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The details on the other sensors are undisclosed as of now. Samsung is expected to use a 6.5-inch PLS TFT display with an HD+ resolution on the Galaxy A21s.

This new display panel is Samsung's in-house production and is said to offer high brightness levels and better viewing angles. While Samsung is yet to confirm an official launch date for the launch of Galaxy A21s, the increasing consistency of leaks indicate an imminent launch.

