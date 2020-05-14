ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy A21s Full Design And Specifications Surface Online

    By
    |

    Samsung has been proactive this year in terms of smartphone launches and has already introduced a bunch of smartphones in its 'A' and 'M' series. Off late, the Galaxy A21s has been visiting the leaks factory consistently. The upcoming handset is said to be another mid-range device that could arrive as a successor to the Galaxy A21 that debuted recently. A new leak is now doing rounds online revealing the renders and full specifications of the Galaxy A21s.

    Samsung Galaxy A21s Full Design And Specifications Surface Online

     

    Samsung Galaxy A21s Leaked Renders And Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy A21s' leaked render reveals a punch-hole display design with the camera cut-out positioned on the top-left corner. The bezels on the sides are thin, however, the top and the chin are slightly thick. Moving to the rear, the device is seen with a single tone gradient rear panel and two different shades, i.e, white and blue.

    The rear panel sports a quad-camera setup which is in L-shape and placed inside a rectangular module. The recently launched Galaxy A51 and some other new releases by the company feature a similar rear camera design. There is also an oval-shaped fingerprint scanner on the back panel for security.

    The power key is placed just below the volume keys on the right panel. We can't make out the positioning of the USB Type-C port and the 3.5 mm headphone jack. However, we can expect them to be placed at the bottom panel.

    Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy A21s, will arrive with the octa-core Exynos 850 processor. This is a new mid-range processor by Samsung which has eight cores and a clock speed of 2.0GHz. The device is said to arrive with 3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal memory and also support an external microSD card. It might ship with Android 10 OS.

    For photography, the rear panel will pack a 48MP primary sensor which will be aided by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The details on the other sensors are undisclosed as of now. Samsung is expected to use a 6.5-inch PLS TFT display with an HD+ resolution on the Galaxy A21s.

     

    This new display panel is Samsung's in-house production and is said to offer high brightness levels and better viewing angles. While Samsung is yet to confirm an official launch date for the launch of Galaxy A21s, the increasing consistency of leaks indicate an imminent launch.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 16:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 14, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X