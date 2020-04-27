Samsung Galaxy A21s Key Specs Leak: Triple Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery Hinted News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After launching a slew of new Galaxy A series smartphones, the company appears to be working on a new smartphone allegedly dubbed Galaxy A21s. It is said to be the successor to the budget mid-range smartphone launched in April 2019, the Galaxy A20s. The upcoming model is believed to arrive with a bigger screen and an additional camera sensor.

In a recent development, the complete specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A21s have been leaked online. This leak comes soon after the FCC certification listing of the smartphone revealing some key details.

Samsung Galaxy A21s Specifications Leak

As per the leaked specifications from the Twitter-based tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Galaxy A21s is said to arrive with a 6.55-inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. This is in contrary to the 6.4-inch display suggested by the FCC certification database.

There is no word regarding the processor details of the alleged Samsung Galaxy A21s remain unknown for now. However, it is said that the smartphone will use 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage space along with expandable storage support, and a 5000mAh battery. Notably, this is a significant jump from that of its predecessor featuring a 4000mAh battery.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy A21s is speculated to feature triple rear cameras with a primary 48MP sensor, a secondary 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a tertiary 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera on the upcoming Samsung smartphone is said to be a 13MP sensor. The other aspects that we can expect include dual-SIM support, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and other standard ones. The device is believed to be launched in White, Blue, and Black color options.

What We Think

While we do not have clarity regarding the other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A21s, a leaked Geekbench listing reveals that it might get the power from an Exynos 850 SoC and run Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0. Given that its predecessor, the Galaxy A20s features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole cutout at the left, we can expect a similar design on the upcoming smartphone as well. However, these details are not official and we need to wait for the same.

