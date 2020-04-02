Samsung Galaxy A21s With Mystery Exynos Chipset Visits Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung seems to have its focus shifted toward manufacturing affordable smartphones for a while now. The company has already launched a bunch of smartphones in its budget Galaxy M and the Galaxy A series this year and is working on a couple more. Now, another smartphone by the company called the Galaxy A21s has visited the leaks factory. This is different than the rumored Galaxy A21, which has been leaked earlier.

The Galaxy A21s is speculated to be the successor of the yet to be launched Galaxy A21. The handset has made it to the benchmarking website Geekbench and was initially spotted by MSP. According to the Geekbench listing, the device with the model number SM-A217F is seen running on Android 10 OS.

It is worth noting the Geekbench listing doesn't reveal the original moniker. But, a report by Sammobile in the past suggested the Galaxy SM-A217F model number to the Galaxy A21s. The Geekbench listing further notes an octa-core Exynos chipset with 2GHz clock speed.

Strangely, the listing indicates a 2.5GB RAM which we hardly have seen on any mainstream launch recently. So, it would be interesting to see what exactly would be the RAM configuration of this new Samsung's budget smartphone.

Besides, the only other detail shared by the listing is the benchmark scores. The Samsung Galaxy A21s has scored 183 points and 1,074 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The details on its display, camera, and battery are at large and we are waiting for the company to make some official announcement on the same.

Just to recap, the standard Galaxy A21 also visited Geekbench recently. This model was also seen running on Android 10 OS which is expected to be wrapped around a custom One UI skin. It was listed with the MediaTek MT6765V (Helio P35) chipset and 3GB RAM. We aren't sure if Samsung will introduce both smartphones simultaneously or will hold different launch events.

