Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Confirmed To Launch On July 23 In India; Expected Price, Features

Samsung has finally confirmed the launch date of the Galaxy A22 5G. The 5G version of the Galaxy A22 is all set to arrive on July 23 in India. The brand took to its official handle to confirm the launch date. Besides, we already know the features of the Galaxy A22 since the device was originally launched last month alongside the Galaxy A22 4G. Also, the Indian price of the smartphone recently leaked online. Let's dive into details.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Features

The handset was launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset which also runs smartphones like the Realme 8 5G and the recently announced Redmi Note 10T 5G. Upfront, the smartphone has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a V-shaped notch. It runs Android 11 OS with OneUI custom skin and comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast-charging.

Moreover, there is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP main lens, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy A22 5G features an 8MP front-facing camera. For connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C for connectivity. Other aspects include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and a microSD card support for additional storage expansion.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Expected Price In India

Recently a leaked report suggested, the Galaxy A22 5G will start in India at Rs. 19,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM option will retail for Rs. 21,999.

What We Think

Looking at the leaked price we can say the Galaxy A22 5G is going to be the cheapest 5G handset from Samsung. As of now, the Galaxy M42 5G is the most affordable 5G-enabled phone which is selling at Rs. 21,999. Features like 5G connectivity, 48MP camera setup, and 11 band supports are going to be the best-selling parts in this price range.

However, the smartphone skips a high refresh rate and also supports only 15W charging tech which can be drawbacks. Also, the same Dimensity 700-powered phones are also selling in India at around Rs. 15,000.

