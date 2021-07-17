Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked Online; Price Starts At Rs. 19,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know Samsung is gearing up to launch the 5G version of the Galaxy A22. Recently, a report suggested the smartphone will arrive in August in India. However, the brand has not shared any word on this. Now, the latest information has revealed the price of the Galaxy A22 5G in India. To recall, the smartphone was originally launched last month alongside the 4G model. Samsung recently announced the 4G model in the country, pricing at Rs. 18,499.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked

The news has been reported via 91mobiles (by retail source). As per the report, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy A22 5G will be available for purchase at Rs. 19,999, while the high-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model will cost Rs. 21,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: What To Expect

We expect the Galaxy A22 5G will launch in the country with the identical features as the international variant. So, the Galaxy A22 5G will have a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a V-shaped notch at the top. The phone will run Android 11 OS with OneUI custom skin and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The device will get its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

Moreover, the Galaxy A22 5G will offer a 48MP triple rear camera setup and the main lens will be assisted by a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Other features will include an 8MP front-facing camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G In India

If the leaked price turns out to be true, the Galaxy A22 will be an affordable 5G-enabled device from Samsung. The 5G connectivity and 48MP triple rear camera setup can be plus points, while the lack of a high refresh rate and fast charging can also be drawbacks for the Galaxy A22 5G in this price range. Further, the same MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC is also available in the Realme 8 5G which costs just Rs. 14,999.

