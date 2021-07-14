Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India Launch Tipped For Next Month; What Makes It Different From 4G Variant? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is prepping up to launch the 5G version of its Galaxy A22 smartphone. The brand launched the both 4G and 5G versions of the Galaxy A22 last month. The 4G model is already available for purchase in the country. Now, fresh information suggests the Galaxy A22 5G could launch in August in India. The smartphone also spotted on Samsung India's website, confirming India's launch.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Coming Soon

The information has been shared by 91mobiles (via tipster Yogesh). As per the report, the brand will launch the handset by next month. However, the exact launch date is yet to be revealed. If this appears to be true, we can expect the brand to soon start teasing the upcoming smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Details

The smartphone is expected to arrive in the country with the identical features as the international variant. Considering this, the Galaxy A22 5G will ship with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a V-shaped notch at the top for the 8MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. The phone will run Android 11 OS with OneUI custom skin and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Moreover, there will be a triple rear camera setup that will house a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Other features will include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Expected Price In India

Considering the international variant price, we expect the 5G model of the Galaxy A22 might start at Rs. 20,000, making it an affordable 5G-enabled handset from Samsung. Apart from the 5G connectivity and the processor, the Galaxy 5G model has no advanced features compared to the 4G model.

The 5G version also skips a high refresh rate and based on IPS technology, while the 4G model has a 90Hz sAMOLED panel. Besides, the Galaxy A22 5G doesn't support fast charging which is another downside in this price range.

