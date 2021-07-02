Samsung Galaxy A22 Now Available Via Official India Site; Price, Features, And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy A22 has finally gone for sale via online stores in India. Last week, the phone was selling via offline channels. Now, it can be purchased via the company's official site. To recall, the Galaxy A22 was originally launched in both 4G and 5G variants last month. However, the Indian market only got the 4G model.

Samsung Galaxy A22: Price And Offers In India

The Samsung Galaxy A22 is now available for purchase on Samsung India's official store at Rs. 18,499 for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It comes in black and mint color variants. Launch offers include an instant discount on HDFC Bank cards, no-cost EMI options, and so on. As of now, there are no details regarding the other e-commerce site (Amazon and Flipkart) availability.

Samsung Galaxy A22 Features

Running Android 11 with One UI 3.1 Core, the Galaxy A22 has a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD slot.

Camera department is handled by a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48MP primary sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a pair of 2MP sensors. For selfies, there is a 13MP front-facing camera.

A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device with 15W charging support. Lastly, the phone supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Samsung Galaxy A22: Advantages & Disadvantages

Starting with the plus points, the 90Hz Super AMOLED panel, 48MP primary sensor with OIS support, mid-range capable processor can be the best-selling parts for the handset. On the other hand, the lacks of 5G connectivity, fast charging, and high screen resolution can be drawbacks for an asking price of Rs. 18,499.

For instance, the Redmi Note 10S has an FHD+ AMOLED panel, 4K video recording support, fast charging at an even lower price tag. Besides, you get two storage options to choose from the Redmi Note 10s, while the Galaxy A22 is only available in the 128GB model.

