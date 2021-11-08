Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G Unveiled With 5000mAh Battery And 48MP Triple-Camera Setup News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After many rumors and speculations, a new smartphone in the Galaxy A series has been unveiled. Well, the talk is about the Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G, which is a rebadged variant of the standard Galaxy A22 5G that went official in India in July. Notably, the latest device has been launched in the Russian market.

As of now, there is no word regarding the Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G's pricing and availability. It has been launched in three color options such as White, Gray and Mint. Also, the smartphone comes in two storage configurations - 4GB of RAM + 64GB of storage space and 4GB of RAM + 128GB of storage space.

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G Specifications

To detail its specs, the Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G is fitted with a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under its hood, the smartphone from Samsung uses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC teamed up with 4GB or more and up to 128GB storage space. Also, there is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB of expandable storage space.

The Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G bestows a triple-camera setup at its rear comprising a 48MP primary camera sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, a 5MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a third 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 aperture. The camera module comes with 10x digital zoom and 120fps slow-motion video with HD resolution.

Connectivity features of the Samsung smartphone in question include a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.0. The other aspects are a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Given that it is a rebranded variant of the standard Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone, we can expect the Galaxy A22s 5G to also be priced similarly. However, we need to wait for the final launch to know more details.

