Samsung Galaxy A30 White Color Option Costs Rs. 15,490; Available For Sale Online News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy A30, the fist in the lot of refreshed Galaxy A series has been announced in a new color option. The company has announced the new color option of the device in India. This comes just after the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 were announced in Cardinal Red and Smoke Wave Blue color options. While the Galaxy S10 series' new color variants are yet to be launched in India, the Galaxy A30 is up for sale in new color option.

Samsung Galaxy A30 White Color Pricing And Availability:

Samsung Galaxy A30 was initially launched in three color options- Black, Light Blue, and Red. Now, the device has been announced in White color. The new color option of the device comes with a slightly higher price tag as compared to the other color variants. The White Galaxy A30 is priced at Rs 15,490. The other color options can be purchased a Rs 13,990 from both online as well as offline stores in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A30 Hardware And Software:

The Samsung Galaxy A30 is a mid-range offering which comes with dual-rear camera setup and a waterdrop style notch display. The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The waterdrop style notch packs a 16MP camera for selfies and video chats.

The dual-cameras at the rear comprises of a 16MP primary lens and a 5MP sensor for depth mapping. The smartphone runs on an in-house Exynos 7904 SoC. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The internal storage is expandable using a microSD card.

In the software department, the device makes use of Android Pie OS with One UI interface. The handset is backed by a capacious 4,000mAh battery which comes with 15W fast charging support which can be charged using the USB Type-C port.

Time to go classy and fabulous with the latest #GalaxyA30, now in white. Get yours today at ₹15,490/- #BuiltForTheEraOfLive

Explore more: https://t.co/oK9CdVxZnp pic.twitter.com/8O2TE7e2gE — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 12, 2019

If you are interested in buying the latest White color option of the Galaxy A30, then you can visit Samsung's Online Shop. The availability of the new color option on other platforms is yet to be revealed. However, we will be sharing all the latest information on the same. So, stay tuned with us.

image