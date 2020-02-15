Samsung Galaxy A30 Receives Android 10-Based One UI 2.0 Update In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung launched the mid-range Galaxy A30 with Android Pie OS last year in India. Now, the company has released new firmware for the device which updates it to the latest Android 10 OS. This development comes ahead of the Galaxy A31's launch which is likely to see the light of day in the coming months.

The Samsung Galaxy A30's new firmware update comes with the A305FDDU4BTB3 build number. It is a One UI 2.0 based update that brings along the Android 10. The update weighs around 1.4GB in size and is being dished out as OTA in a phased manner.

Therefore, it might take a while for the update notification to be available for all users. Alternatively, you can check it manually in the Software Update section in the Settings Tab.

The changelog includes the latest February 2020 Android security patch and brings along the key Android 10 elements. It adds Google's new gesture-based navigation controls and also enhances the overall device security and stability. The update also introduces Digital Wellbeing along with a new UI.

In terms of hardware, the Galaxy A30 features a6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel offering 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. It has a U-shaped notch that packs a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The device uses two cameras on the rear equipped with a 16MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP sensor for bokeh effects.

Processing is taken care of by an Exynos 7904 chipset combined with Mali-G71 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage (up to 512GB). It has a fingerprint scanner at the back for biometric authentication. The device runs on a 4,000 mAh battery that supports Quick Charging tech.

