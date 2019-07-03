Samsung Galaxy A30s Spotted On Geekbench; Outshines Redmi 7 In Benchamark Scores News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung seems to be working on a new variant of the Galaxy A30. Following the sightings of the Galaxy A10s, the Galaxy A30s has shown up over the web. The smartphone has been spotted on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench under the model number SM-A307FN.

Samsung Galaxy A30s Geekbench Listing Details:

The Geekbench listing of the device shows the single-core and multi-core test scores while revealing some of the key specifications. The listing reveals a 3GB RAM and a 1.59 GHz Exynos 7885 processor with 8 cores. The device can be seen running on Android Pie OS.

As for the benchmark scores, the handset has logged 1322 points in the single-core test and 4116 points in the multi-core tests. Apart from this, the listing does not share the camera and display specifications.

However, the Galaxy A30s is said to offer similar hardware as the standard Galaxy A30 with the only difference being in some of the aspects. But, nothing concrete is revealed yet. Let's have a quick look at the specifications of the standard Galaxy A30.

Samsung Galaxy A30 Hardware And Software:

The standard Galaxy A30 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3. There is a waterdrop notch on top for the selfie camera. The smartphone makes use of an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC with Mali G-71 GPU and up to 4GB RAM.

The device offers maximum storage of 64GB which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. It ships with Android Pie-based One UI interface and has already received a bunch of firmware updates. For optics, there is a dual-camera setup at the rear packing a 16MP primary and 5MP depth sensor.

The notch accommodates a 16MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture. A 4,000mAh battery keeps the lights on and it supports 15W fast charging. We might get some more information on the Galaxy A30s in the near future, so stay tuned with us.

