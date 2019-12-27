Samsung Galaxy A30s New Model Silently Introduced In India: Price And Specs News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy M30s debuted back in September in India as a mid-range smartphone. The company had launched the handset in a multiple RAM and storage configuration. Now, a new model has been silently introduced in the Indian market. The new variant comes with additional storage space and the remaining hardware remains the same.

Samsung Galaxy A30s New Model Price And Availability

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A30s in a new 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. With this, the handset can now be purchased from two different configurations - 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage.

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy A30s 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant is launched at Rs. 15,999. It is currently put up for sale in the offline market. But, it is yet to go official at the online stores. The Galaxy A30s comes in four color options to choose from - Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Violet, Prism Crush White.

Samsung Galaxy A30s Hardware

The Samsung Galaxy A30s is a mid-range device powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 processor clubbed with Mali-G71 GPU, up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device supports up to 512GB microSD card. It ships with Android Pie OS with a One UI skin overlay.

The device flaunts a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display which offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1260 pixels. The waterdrop notch houses a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

At the rear, the triple-lens module is accommodated with a 25MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP sensor for depth mapping. It packs a USB Type-C port. 3.5mm headphone jack and has dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. A 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging churns out the power to the device.

