Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Announced

After numerous speculations, Samsung has announced the Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s without much fanfare. These are mid-range smartphones from the company with upgraded specifications than their predecessors. For now, Samsung has not revealed the pricing and availability details of these devices.

Both these Samsung smartphones arrive with upgraded cameras than the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. These phones feature a notch at the center of the screen to house the selfie camera. These devices have been launched in four color options - Prism Crush Green, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Violet, and Prism Crush White.

Samsung Galaxy A50s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A50s bestows a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device equips an octa-core Exynos 9610 processor based on the 10nm process paired with Mali-G72 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space along with support for up to 512GB of additional storage space.

Running Android 9 Pie, this Samsung smartphone comes with dual SIM support, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS and a USB Type-C port. For imaging, there are triple cameras at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.2, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture. There is a 32MP selfie camera at the front with an aperture of f/2.0. It gets the power from a 4000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A30s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30s adorns a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, the Galaxy A30s is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC along with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB/128GB storage space and up to 512GB of additional storage space.

It is fueled by Android 9 Pie topped with One UI and uses a similar 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging as the Galaxy A50s. Connectivity aspects bundled with the device include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and a USB Type-C port. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor as the other device.

For imaging, it has triple cameras with a 25MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash, a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

What We Think

The Galaxy A series smartphones launched by Samsung have been quite successful and are selling quite well. These devices come with interesting specifications at a not-so-expensive pricing. Likewise, we can expect the newly launched Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s to also be priced reasonably.

