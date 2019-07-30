Samsung Galaxy A30s Tipped To Feature Triple Rear Cameras And Infinity-V Display News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Earlier this year, Samsung introduced its refreshed Galaxy A series with the launch of Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and the Galaxy A50. All the three devices were announced with affordable price tags and some good set of internals. Amongst the three, the Galaxy A30 is the mid variant which is likely getting an upgraded variant soon- the Galaxy A30s. Let's have a look at the details:

Samsung Galaxy A30s Triple-Rear Cameras On the Cards?

While the standard Galaxy A30 sports a dual-rear camera setup, the Galaxy A30s is tipped to come with a triple-lens setup. The information was revealed by a company insider to 91Mobiles. In addition to the cameras, the device is said to come with an Infinity-V display instead of the Infinity-U panel on the standard variant.

Moreover, the company has reportedly started the Galaxy A30s production in India. The sources didn't confirm the hardware specifications of the device. However, the device was recently spotted on Geekbench along with some key internals.

Samsung Galaxy A30s Expected Specifications:

The Samsung Galaxy A30s will likely be an upgraded version of the Galaxy A30 with slightly better hardware. The handset made an appearance on Geekbench with a 1.9GHz Exynos 7885 chipset with 8 cores.

The device was listed with 3GB RAM and Android Pie OS. The handset logged 1322 points in the single-core test and 4116 points in the multi-core tests on the benchmarking platform. The remaining hardware features are still under the wraps.

Features Offered By The Standard Galaxy A30:

The device offers a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The display features a waterdrop notch and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. You get the option to expand the storage to up to 512GB via microSD card.

It offers a 16MP+ 5MP primary camera setup stacked vertically on the rear panel. The notch accommodates a 16MP camera to capture selfies. The device is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge support.

