Samsung Galaxy A31 Gets FCC Certification; Might Debut Soon

Samsung has been focusing majorly on both the Galaxy A and the Galaxy M series from the beginning of this year. The company has launched a couple of handsets in both series and has already some more smartphones upcoming. The company will be expanding its Galaxy A series with the Galaxy A31 which is said to launch sometime soon.

The handset has already been spotted on multiple platforms online and its support page was also live recently. Now, the device has been certified by yet another mobile authentication platform. Following are the details:

Samsung Galaxy A31 Spotted AT FCC's Website

The Samsung Galaxy A31 has now bagged its certification from the FCC with the SM-A315G/DSL model number. The FCC's database has not revealed many details on the hardware, but it does list the dimensions and some software features.

A screenshot of the device's settings page has also been listed on the FCC website. Going by the image, the handset can be seen pre-loaded with a custom One UI skin on top. The UI will offer advanced features, Digital Wellbeing, parental controls, apps, general management software updates, and other settings.

The FCC listing further suggests that the Galaxy A31 will come with 158.5mm x 72mm dimensions. The battery capacity has not been revealed, however, the listing reveals the EB-BA315ABY model number for the battery and DC 3.85 V power supply.

It is likely to come with support for 15W fast charging. Notably, the handset has been leaked earlier with a 5,000 mAh battery unit. Also, the device will come with support for dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz).

This is the primary detail shared by the FCC listing on the Galaxy A31. Samsung is still to announce the official unveiling of Galaxy A31 in India and the remaining markets. We might come across an official launch date in the coming days.

